Trey Flowers’ Return To Patriots Practice Is Huge For Struggling Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — If all goes as planned this week, it seems the New England Patriots’ best defensive player should return to the field in Week 4.

Defensive end Trey Flowers was back at practice Wednesday after missing Week 3 with a concussion. That’s huge for a Patriots defense that has struggled mightily in Flowers’ absence. Flowers initially suffered his injury in the Patriots’ first defensive series in Week 2.

The Patriots let up 480 total yards and 31 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and 414 yards in 26 points to the Detriot Lions in Week 3. The Patriots currently rank 31st in team sack percentage. They were 13th after Week 1, when they let up 325 yards and 20 points to the Houston Texans.

Not buying Flowers’ value? Consider these stats:

— The Patriots have let up 4.78 yards per carry when Flowers isn’t on the field. That number drops all the way down to 3.29 yards per carry when he is on the field.

— The Patriots allow 6.73 yards per pass when Flowers is off the field and 4.94 yards per pass when he’s on it.

Those numbers are staggering.

Flowers is the Patriots’ most complete defender. What makes him even more valuable is the talent behind him on the defensive end depth chart: second-year pro Deatrich Wise, first-year pros Derek Rivers and Keionta Davis, veteran Adrian Clayborn and special-teamer Geneo Grissom. The Patriots also just signed veteran John Simon.

Flowers is both the best pass rusher and edge-setter on the Patriots’ defensive end depth chart. He also plays with the smartest fundamentals, so he’s not going to overpursue on a pass rush and let the opposing quarterback scramble, and he’ll keep his assignment in run defense to prevent a running back from cutting outside.

The Patriots’ backup edge rushers have struggled with strength, leverage, technique, fundamentals and overpursuit with Flowers out.

That’s why, despite rookie linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, the Patriots’ defense should look better Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots starting safety Patrick Chung also should return to the field from a concussion after practicing Wednesday. Chung should add some speed and sure-tackling to the Patriots defensive front. The Patriots had to shift around their safety roles without Chung in Weeks 2 and 3. Cornerback Jonathan Jones also took on a greater role.

If the Patriots’ defense can’t show signs of improvement with Flowers and Chung back in the fold, then it’s likely to be a long season for the unit. But they provide a glimmer of hope for a defense that needs some.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images