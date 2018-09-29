Watch Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Score First Points Of Preseason Vs. Hornets

Almost a year after his horrific leg/ankle injury, Gordon Hayward returned to the hardwood for the Boston Celtics.

The C’s opened their preseason slate Friday night when they faced the Charlotte Hornets at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Hayward, who missed basically all of last season while rehabbing from a dislocated ankle and broken tibia, got on the scoresheet early in the first quarter when he put back a Jayson Tatum missed layup to give Boston an early 9-5 lead.

Take a look:

Gordon Hayward's first points this season 😎 #BOSvsCHA pic.twitter.com/nAgpYteiha — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 28, 2018

That’s a sight for sore eyes.

Hayward was an All-Star with the Utah Jazz before joining the Celtics during the summer of 2017. When he’s healthy he’s one of the best two-way players in the NBA as he can score at all three levels and is an underrated defender.

It was a long road back for Hayward, but it’s good to see him healthy and back on the court for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images