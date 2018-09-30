Watch Sony Michel Score First Career Touchdown Amid Big Day For Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sony Michel appears to have found his groove.

After missing the New England Patriots’ season opener and looking relatively ineffective in Weeks 2 and 3, the rookie running back found plenty of room to run Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

Michel eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in the fourth quarter, and at the 13:43 mark of the period, the 23-yard took a toss sweep 10 yards to the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Make sure you keep that ball, Sony.

The Georgia product finished the day with 112 rushing yards on 25 carries in New England’s rout of Miami.

