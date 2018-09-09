Watch Steelers Deny Browns First Win Since 2016 With Field Goal Block In OT

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Browns keep finding new ways to not win NFL games.

After forcing a fumble from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Sunday’s season opener, the Browns had a chance to seal their first win since 2016 with a 43-yard field goal attempt in overtime.

The field goal was blocked, however, and the game ended in a 21-21 tie at a rain-soaked FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Check out the dramatic OT field goal try:

The Browns went 0-16 last season and their last victory came in Week 16 of the 2016 campaign against the then-San Diego Chargers.

Even though Cleveland only came away with a tie, there was plenty for head coach Hue Jackson’s team to be proud of. The Browns forced five Steelers turnovers and veteran wide receivers Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry played well.

If the Browns play like that for the rest of the season, their first win should come soon enough.