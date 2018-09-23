Watch Tre White Mock Kirk Cousins’ ‘You Like That’ After Bills Crush Vikings

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a pretty improbable win Sunday afternoon.

Entering their Week 3 matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings, the previously 0-2 Bills arguably were the worst team in the NFL, to the point where they had guys literally quitting on them at halftime in Week 2. But Buffalo, which was a 16.5-point underdog in the game, did the seemingly impossible, soundly dispatching Kirk Cousins and Co. 27-6.

As such, it is understandable that Bills players were pretty hyped after the victory. But arguably the best reaction came from cornerback Tre’Davious White, who mocked Cousins’ famous “You Like That” as he went down the tunnel.

After the Bills beat Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, Tre White used a familiar phrase…pic.twitter.com/YNSMx2LkaO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 23, 2018

Perfectly executed.

And though it was a valiant effort by White, it didn’t appear to get in Cousins’ head too much.

On Bills player Tre White yelling “you like that’ Kirk Cousins said it’s something he always hears yelled — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 23, 2018

Cousins made that remark while with the Washington Redskins in 2015, but suffice to say that will stick with him wherever he goes, for better or for worse.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images