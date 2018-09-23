Le’Veon Bell’s Twitter Activity Suggests RB Is Done With Steelers

It sure is starting to feel like Le’Veon Bell’s days in Pittsburgh are numbered.

Bell still has yet to report to the Steelers as he continues his contract holdout. While the general feeling was that Bell eventually would join the team early in the season, the disagreement between the two sides has reached the point that Pittsburgh reportedly is listening to trade offers for the versatile running back.

If that’s not enough to suggest that Bell soon could be moving on from the Steelers, look no further than the three-time Pro Bowl selection’s Twitter activity. Bell “liked” a tweet by Twitter user @360FFB that read “This was most likely Le’Veon Bell’s last play as the Pittsburgh Steelers running back” accompanied with a video of the 26-year-old scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of last season’s division-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not to mention, Bell’s own tweet early Sunday morning makes it seem as though a future in Steel City isn’t very likely.

sometimes a simple “thank you” can go a long way…I feel like too many ppl take me for granted… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 23, 2018

Welp, it sure likes the writing (in 280 characters or less) is on the wall.

