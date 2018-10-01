Boston Bruins Foundation To Hold 50/50 Jackpot Raffle For Home Opener

Hockey season is upon us, and, as such, the Boston Bruins Foundation is putting together a special jackpot giveaway for the B’s home opener.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will be launching a $250,000 50/50 jackpot Sunday, Sept. 30. The winner of the raffle will be guaranteed to receive at least $125,000. The raffle will benefit the Massachusetts Special Olympics as part of the overall partnership between the Bruins and the organization.

Participants will be able to purchase tickets for the raffle on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 30. You can purchase raffle tickets here.

The winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 8 during the Bruins’ home opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images