Boston College Vs. NC State Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Boston College will square off with NC State on Saturday in a surprisingly pivotal ACC matchup.
The 4-1 Eagles are on the road facing the No. 23 Wolfbpack at Carter-Finley Stadium in a game that has huge implications for both squads. BC is looking to climb its way back into the college football polls while NC State is looking to further cement its status as a legitimate threat to Clemson in the ACC.
Both teams currently sit 1-0 in the conference.
Here’s how and when to watch Boston College vs. NC State:
Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NESN
Live Stream: NESN go
