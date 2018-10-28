Bruins Wrap: At-Home Undefeated Streak Ends In 3-0 Loss Vs. Canadiens

The Bruins no longer are undefeated on home ice.

Boston gave up two goals in 1:21 in the first and never could recover, as Canadiens goalie Carey Price was too much for the Black and Gold, stopping all a 33 shots he faced as Montreal shutout the Bruins 3-0 on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The offense struggled and Tuukka Rask’s two goals surrendered in the first were all the Habs needed to improve to 6-2-2 on the season while Boston slipped to 6-3-2.

Boston’s first line was kept off the board for the second consecutive game and the power play went 0-for-3 on the night en route to Montreal’s victory.

Here’s how it all went down:

HABS STRIKE FIRST

Brendan Gallagher scored the first goal of the game nearly from the boards with 10:42 remaining in the first when he shot the puck past Matt Grzelcyk before it made its way through Rask for a 1-0 lead.

DOMI DOUBLES IT

With Rask out of the crease, Max Domi capitalized after he missed his initial shot but connected on the second effort from his knees to make it 2-0 just 1:21 later.

👏 8 👏 POINTS 👏 EN 👏 6 👏 MATCHS 👏 👏 8 👏 POINTS 👏 IN 👏 6 👏 GAMES 👏#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6J7sxvFVZO — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 28, 2018

THE PRICE IS RIGHT

The B’s had a solid chance to get one back in the closing seconds of the second period, but Price stonewalled Joakim Nordstrom with a sweeping glove save to keep the shutout alive.

BRUINS FINAL EFFORT FALLS SHORT

Boston pulled its goalie in the final minutes of the game, but Price stood on his head and kept the the B’s from scoring.

EMPTY-NETTER SEALS IT

The Canadiens all but sealed the victory with 28 seconds left in the third when Jordie Benn scored the empty-net goal for the 3-0 lead and eventual win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins are off until Tuesday when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop from PNC Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images