Chelsea Might Send Racist Fans To Auschwitz, Fight Antisemitism With Education

by on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 5:12PM

Chelsea FC is committed to eradicating antisemitism from the ranks of its fans.

Chelsea is considering sending any of its fans found guilty of racist and/or antisemitic behavior to Auschwitz, the infamous World War II-era Nazi concentration camp in German-occupied Poland, as part of an education and rehabilitation program, according to The Press Association. The initiative is the brainchild of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who is Jewish and reportedly will fund fans’ trips to Auschwitz.

English clubs often ban fans found guilty of racist and/or antisemitic behavior, but Chelsea will give such supporters a choice: visit and attend classes at Auschwitz or lose their season tickets.

While Chelsea’s antisemitism initiative wouldn’t be a substitute for punishment fans might receive under the United Kingdom’s legal system, it would represent another step toward eliminating racism from the sport in Great Britain and beyond.

