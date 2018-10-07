Cowboys Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Houston Texans are off to a poor 1-3 start to the 2018 NFL season, and their next opportunity to get back on track is Sunday night at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

A loss would drop the Texans into a last-place tie with the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 2-2 after a hard-fought 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Dallas is aiming to put together back-to-back wins for the first time all season.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

