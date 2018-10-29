Dave Dombrowski Hopes David Price Returns To Red Sox Next Season

David Price has some decisions to make ahead of him.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher can opt-out of his contract and test the free agent market. Price has four years and $127 million remaining on his seven-year contract. And if he decides to exercise his opt-out clause, there’s no guarantee he’d make more than what he’d be leaving behind — even after his dominating World Series performance in the Red Sox’s Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night.

The lefty is 33 years old, so it may be risky for Price to see what other offers he may receive when he knows he’ll make $31 million per season with Boston. Regardless, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows Price is the only one who can make the decision.

“I hope he’s back, for sure,” Dombrowski said, via WEEI’com’s John Tomase. “We haven’t even thought about it, but that will be something we’ll think about. I think David will think about it. It’s in his court. He’s got five days after the World Series, and of course I’m hopeful he’ll be back with us.”

The southpaw has expressed interest countless times that he wants to stay in Boston. And if he plays through the next four years, it almost would guarantee he’d retire with the club.

Price has five days to decide what he wants to do moving forward. But it’s clear Dombrowski wants him to return. And after his lights-out performances in the World Series and getting the postseason monkey off his back, it seems likely Price too would want to return.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images