Dolphins-Bears Announcer Cracks Ruthless Drake Joke After Kenyan Drake Fumble

Kenyan Drake might have something to say to the good people at FOX Sports.

The Miami Dolphins running back had a chance to seal his team’s Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears during overtime, but instead lost a fumble on the goal line. It was brutal.

Here’s the play:

“In #CHIvsMIA the runner loses the ball prior to crossing the goal line. @ChicagoBears NT Goldman recovers the ball in the end zone resulting in a touchback.” -AL pic.twitter.com/FsPRuWeEss — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 14, 2018

To make matters worse, Drake’s misery was trolled by one of the game’s broadcasters, who decided to poke fun at the Dolphins back by referencing Drake… the rapper.

“And you see the towel over the head of Drake — he is definitely in his feelings.”

(You can click here to listen to the announcer’s burn.)

In case you have no idea what we’re talking about, this (NSFW) video should help:

Something tells us this isn’t the first time Drake (the football player) has heard this kind of joke.

The 24-year-old had the last laugh, however, as his Dolphins eventually prevailed with a thrilling 31-28 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images