Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Gillette Stadium plays host to what could be the “Game of the Year” in the NFL as the New England Patriots host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Chiefs, led by second-year quarterback phenom Patrick Mahomes, is 5-0 and sits atop the AFC standings. The Patriots are 3-2 after a pair of back-to-back wins.

Which team will make a statement to the AFC and the rest of the NFL? Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images