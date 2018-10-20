Dustin Pedroia Offers Vintage Assessment Of Mookie Betts’ Second Base Skills

Second base has been somewhat of a revolving door for the Boston Red Sox this season.

With Dustin Pedroia sidelined for all but three games this year, the Red Sox have featured a handful of players at the position, most notably Brock Holt, Eduardo Nunez and Ian Kinsler.

Another player who saw brief (and we mean brief) time at second in the regular season was Mookie Betts, who could return to his original position when the Red Sox are on the road in the World Series. But if you ask Pedroia, Betts probably should stick to his usual post in right field.

Mookie Betts will take grounders at 2B during workout today but Alex Cora cautions he has done that all season. Says Betts says he’s great at 2B and Pedroia says “he sucks” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) October 20, 2018

Classic Pedroia.

While Betts certainly isn’t on the same level as an everyday second baseman, his experience at the position apparently is enough for manager Alex Cora to at least consider making a noteworthy lineup change. And when it comes to the Fall Classic, you often have to get creative in order to come out on top.

