Florida State Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

If Florida State wants any hope of staying relevant in the ACC, it needs a win Saturday.
The 3-2 Seminoles are on the road facing No. 17 Miami in a pivotal ACC matchup. The 4-1 Hurricanes enter the game 1-0 in the conference, while Florida State is 1-2 in ACC play.
Miami understandably is considered a big favorite in this battle of Florida football powerhouses. But this is a rivalry game, after all, so always expect the unexpected.
Here’s how and when to watch Florida State vs. Miami:
Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV
