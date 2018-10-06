College Football

Florida State Vs. Miami Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Sat, Oct 6, 2018 at 2:30PM

If Florida State wants any hope of staying relevant in the ACC, it needs a win Saturday.

The 3-2 Seminoles are on the road facing No. 17 Miami in a pivotal ACC matchup. The 4-1 Hurricanes enter the game 1-0 in the conference, while Florida State is 1-2 in ACC play.

Miami understandably is considered a big favorite in this battle of Florida football powerhouses. But this is a rivalry game, after all, so always expect the unexpected.

Here’s how and when to watch Florida State vs. Miami:

Start Time: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: FuboTV

