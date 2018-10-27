FOX Sports Misidentifies Sandy Koufax As Bill Nye During World Series

Game 3 of the 2018 World Series produced many questions: Have the Los Angeles Dodgers seized momentum? Do the Boston Red Sox have enough pitching to close the deal? Is Nathan Eovaldi the Terminator?

Perhaps the biggest question to come out of the 18-inning classic, however, is does Sandy Koufax look like Bill Nye?

Prior to Friday night, that comparison probably never had been made. But thanks to FOX Sports’ official Twitter account, everyone now is wondering whether one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history bares resemblance to everyone’s favorite science guy.

Check out this tweet:

It only lasted for ~5 minutes before deletion, but here's the tweet where Fox Sports seemingly confused Sandy Koufax with Bill Nye. pic.twitter.com/ursK3jDXG2 — Kevin Slane (@kslane) October 27, 2018

Swing and a miss.

We’re not sure if it’s a compliment to the 82-year-old Koufax that someone things he looks like the 62-year-old Nye, or if it’s embarrassing for Nye that he was mistaken for a man 20 years older than him.

All we know is that Rob Lowe looks damn good at 54.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images