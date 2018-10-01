How Josh Gordon, Patriots Are Benefiting From Browns’ Coaching Turnover

The Cleveland Browns employed five different offensive coordinators during Josh Gordon’s tenure with the team. Six if you include head coach Hue Jackson, who served as Cleveland’s de facto OC in 2016 and 2017.

Usually, that much turnover on the coaching staff stunts players’ development and prevents an offense from gaining any sort of year-to-year momentum.

But, as Bill Belichick explained Monday, the need to frequently learn new offensive systems actually has helped Gordon since his trade from the Browns to the New England Patriots two weeks ago.

Belichick said the wide receiver, who played well Sunday in his Patriots debut, has been able to lean on his considerable NFL experience as he learns New England’s notoriously complex offense.

“Josh has worked hard,” Belichick said in a conference call one day after the Patriots blasted the Miami Dolphins 38-7 at Gillette Stadium. “He’s a smart kid, and he’s got quite a bit of experience. He’s obviously played in a lot of systems with different coordinators and so forth, so I think one way or the other, he’s probably experienced things that we’re doing in one of those systems that he’s been involved in.”

Gordon, who was inactive for last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions, played 18 offensive snaps against Miami and made an impact in multiple areas. He caught two passes on two targets for 32 yards, drew an illegal contact penalty that moved the chains on third-and-7 and delivered a key open-field block on a 22-yard touchdown run by James White.

“He’s been able to pick things up quickly and has experience doing different things,” Belichick said. “It was good to get him out there, and we’ll just see how it goes. Take it week to week here.”

Quarterback Tom Brady also praised Gordon’s readiness during his weekly Monday morning interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.”

“I don’t feel like I had to worry about where he was lining up or what he was running,” Brady said. “He was super confident. I could tell in his eyes he knew what he was doing. He’s just been great since he’s came in. So, hopefully we can keep it going and build on it.”

Gordon, a first-team All-Pro in 2013, spent six-plus seasons in Cleveland but was suspended for much of that time due to repeated violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Before Sunday, he had played in just 11 games since the start of the 2014 season.

“I have no doubt I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity (with the Patriots),” Gordon said after Sunday’s game. “I’m more than blessed. I’m extremely grateful to be put in this scenario. I think the only thing right for me to do is take full advantage of it. I’m loving it, I’m enjoying it, the guys here are great, it’s a real home environment and I feel as comfortable as ever here. It’s awesome.”

