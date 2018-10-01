J.D. Martinez Proved To Be Manny Ramirez-Level Signing In First Red Sox Season

Comparing J.D. Martinez to Manny Ramirez almost seems too obvious.

The parallels between Martinez and Ramirez are impossible to ignore. Both were high-priced free agent signings who arrived in Boston as arguably the best right-handed hitters in the game with clear objectives: improve the Red Sox offense (and get paid a boatload of money).

Those objectives were met across the board by both players in their debut seasons with the Red Sox, and Martinez put the finishing touches on a memorable season Sunday with a three-run home run, the 43rd dinger of his season.

Ramirez’s standing among the all-time greats in Red Sox history is undeniable, which is why it might be a little surprising to learn Martinez actually outperformed Ramirez’s first campaign in Boston. Just looking at the bottom line, it’s easy to see a decisive advantage in Martinez’s favor.

Martinez enjoys a statistical advantage in everything save for on-base percentage — where he missed Ramirez by 3 measly points.

Martinez’s impact can’t be measured solely with his individual numbers, either. It quickly became apparent that the 2018 Red Sox with Martinez in the middle of the order was going to do far more damage than the 2017 club. The ’18 Red Sox outscored the 2017 team by 91 runs, leading Major League Baseball in that category. Most of the improvement, though, came by way of power numbers. The Red Sox hit 40 more home runs in 2018 than they did a season ago, and their MLB-best .792 OPS was a 56-point year-over-year improvement. Boston also led the majors in wOBA and wRC+ after finishing 20th and 24th in those advanced statistical categories a year ago.

For what it’s worth: The 2001 Red Sox outscored the 2000 team by only 20 runs, while the advanced stats remained fairly static from year to year.

Of course, here’s the ever-important caveat when it comes to comparing Ramirez and Martinez: No one in their right mind would argue the 2001 Red Sox had a better offense than the 2018 club. Martinez undoubtedly benefited by a lineup featuring the likes of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. With all due respect, that’s slightly better than the murderers’ row of Trot Nixon, Shea Hillenbrand and Jose Offerman … as evidenced by Ramirez’s league-leading 25 intentional walks.

That Ramirez’s best run-producing seasons in Boston didn’t come until he played alongside the likes of Johnny Damon, Jason Varitek and some David Ortiz fellow is no coincidence.

Also, we won’t truly be able to grade out Martinez’s first season until we see what he does in October. For the Red Sox to finally take the next step and advance beyond the League Division Series, Martinez will have to again match or surpass the .966 OPS or 15 home runs in 58 games that Ramirez totaled in the playoffs with Boston.

Through a regular-season lens, however, the signing of Martinez had the same if not greater impact than luring Manny to Boston. That bodes well for the future and validates the club’s decision to run toward and not from the free agent bopper.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images