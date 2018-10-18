Jarrett Allen’s Insane Block Of Blake Griffin Dunk Attempt Will Leave You Speechless

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen only is a second-year player but he’s already one of the better rim protectors in the NBA.

That was evident during Wednesday night’s game in Detroit, where Pistons forward Blake Griffin — one of the league’s best dunkers — tried to posterize Allen and the University of Texas product fully rejected it with an emphatic block at the rim.

Check out the incredible defensive play in the video below:

Blake Griffin just got STUFFED by Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/KW1MviwXlc — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) October 18, 2018

That’s as close to a perfect block as you’re going to see.

Allen impressed on the offensive end of the floor, too. He scored 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting and hit two 3-pointers after hitting just five of them all last season.

The Nets lost 103-100, but Allen’s performance was quite encouraging. He is one of the 2017 draft class members to watch this season. This could be a breakout campaign for him.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images