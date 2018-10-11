Joe West Is Coming To Town: Here’s Red Sox-Astros ALCS Umpiring Crew

In the American League Division Series, the Boston Red Sox had to deal with Angel Hernandez. In the League Championship Series, they get Joe West.

Major League Baseball announced the LCS umpiring crews Thursday, and a crew headlined by West will be making the calls for the ALCS between the Sox and Houston Astros.

Here’s the full roster of umpires for Red Sox-Astros with West as the crew chief.

James Hoye (home plate for Game 1)

Vic Carapazza

Joe West

Mark Carlson

Chris Guccione

Mark Wegner

One interesting thing to note: Carapazza will be behind the plate for Game 2 when David Price starts for the Red Sox.

Price’s overall numbers are fine with Carapazza as home plate umpire, but it does seem like Carapazza has had a tight zone when Price has pitched. Carapazza has called balls and strikes for Price five times in the southpaw’s career. Price has issued 13 walks in just 25 2/3 innings, roughly 4 1/2 per nine innings — twice Price’s career walks per nine rate. Carapazza called Price’s April 17 start against the Los Angeles Angels when Price tied a season-high with four walks in just five innings.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images