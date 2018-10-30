John Henry: Alex Cora ‘Every Bit As Good’ As Red Sox’s Best Player

Alex Cora deserves every bit of praise he’s received — especially after the season he had.

The Boston Red Sox manager did it all in the 2018 campaign. He helped lead the team to a franchise-best 108 regular-season wins and sealed the official title of best team in baseball when the Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

Cora impressed everyone in his first year as manager. Especially owner John Henry, who had heaps of praise for the skipper after the World Series victory.

“He put together a clubhouse that had more unity that I had ever seen,” Henry said, via WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “It showed day to day perseverance, sense of purpose, dedication every day. He had them ready every day. On every level, he was a superior manager. He was every bit as good as our best player.”

Pretty strong words. But he’s certainly not wrong.

From Brock Holt’s hugs to J.D. Martinez after he hit a home run to their second base hip dance , this team showed a lot of personality. And their perseverance paid off considering the Red Sox are champions of the baseball world.

And thanks to Alex Cora’s leadership, Red Sox nation will be able to enjoy the victory parade Wednesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images