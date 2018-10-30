Bill Belichick All Smiles In Patriots Locker Room Celebration After Win Vs. Bills

It’s not often Bill Belichick smiles around the football field, but when he does, it usually means something pretty good happened.

The New England Patriots earned their fifth straight victory Monday, beating the Buffalo Bills 25-6 to close out Week 8 action. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Pats buckled down in the second half to seal the deal and keep things rolling.

As is the case after every win, the Patriots had cameras rolling in the locker room immediately after the victory. This week, they caught a few grins from Belichick, which he flashed while hugging quarterback Tom Brady and giving props to safety Devin McCourty for his pick-six to secure the victory.

(You can watch the celebration here)

The Patriots now have a short week of preparation as they turn their attention to a tilt with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images