Kyrie Irving Didn’t Realize ‘Power Of Voice’ After Making Flat Earth Comments

One thing many know Kyrie Irving for isn’t what he does on the basketball court or even about basketball in general. It’s about the earth.

By now, you likely know the Boston Celtics guard has made plenty of comments about believing the earth is flat. Fans ran away with the theory, creating “flat earth” jerseys with Irving’s No. 11 on the apparel. Media asked him about the theory constantly while social media accounts, and even Bill Nye, weighed in on the thought.

And even though Irving admitted to the theory being a tactic in order to try to get people to do their own research on the topic, he still faces questions on it from time to time — mainly because he’s gone back to making comments about a flat earth.

The most recent question, however, came Monday while Irving was attending the Forbes Under 30 Summit, and was asked what his actual stance was on the matter.

“At the time, you’re innocent in it,” Irving said, via Boston.com’s Nicole Yang. “But then you realize the effect of power of voice. Even if you believe in that, don’t come out and say that stuff. That’s for intimate conversations.”

While Irving didn’t specifically say whether he truly believes the earth is flat, he did apologize for making the comment.

“I’m sorry about all that, for all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, ‘You know I gotta re-teach my whole curriculum,'” he added.

At least Irving’s found some humor in all of this.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images