Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Previous Interest In Playing For Knicks

Kyrie Irving cancelled the party before it even started.

The star point guard, who’s eligible to opt out of his contract and become a free agent next summer, publicly announced prior to the 2018-19 NBA campaign that he intends to re-sign with the Boston Celtics. For teams like the New York Knicks, who have been tied to Irving in rumors for some time, the big announcement certainly must have been deflating.

Irving was surprisingly candid about his future plans after Boston’s win over New York on Saturday. The Knicks likely never will get a chance to dance with Irving, which probably made his postgame comments even tougher to digest.

Kyrie Irving on whether he considered the Knicks: “That was a big thing before I made my decision to sign back — to PLAN on re-signing back, I don’t want to get in trouble, plan on re-signing back with Boston. But yeah, of course. New York was a strong consideration." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 21, 2018

But after throwing out that spicy tidbit, Irving quickly reminded everyone why he plans on continuing his career with the C’s.

Kyrie Irving on why he’s re-signing in Boston: “If you were in my position, I think it would be an easy decision for you as well. Thinking about who we have and the future and what we’re set up for … Being from Jersey, had history there, but, Boston, there’s nothing like it." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 21, 2018

Music to Boston’s ears.

