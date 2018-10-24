Liverpool Routs Red Star, Reclaims Champions League Group C Top Spot

Liverpool returned to the top of UFEFA Champions League Group C after a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino made the breakthrough when he fired home from Andy Robertson’s low cross inside the opening 20 minutes before Mohamed Salah grabbed the second on the stroke of half-time.

Firmino puts Liverpool in front 🔥 Watch live: https://t.co/Qwzd9cEZYQ pic.twitter.com/Qc7Uv1iJrA — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Mo Salah getting his form back? He nets his first goal of this year's #UCL group stage Watch here: https://t.co/Qwzd9cEZYQ #UCL pic.twitter.com/SPzWPEhav3 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Salah then converted from the penalty spot in the early stages of the second half to claim his 50th goal for the Reds in just his 65th appearance.

Mohamed Salah scores his 50th goal for Liverpool 🎊🙌 Watch NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/Qwzd9cEZYQ pic.twitter.com/CwTRpq3A7K — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Sadio Mane had another spot-kick pushed onto the crossbar, but quickly made amends by stabbing in a fourth moments later to seal the win — a result which puts Liverpool back in top spot in the group after Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli played out a 2-2 draw in France.

Mane makes it 4️⃣ for Liverpool #UCL pic.twitter.com/tkTBp4sf1t — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 24, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@LFC