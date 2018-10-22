NCAA Basketball Rankings: Kansas Lands Top Spot In AP Preseason Poll

The 2018 college basketball season is upon.

The Associated Press on Monday released its preseason Top 25. The Kansas Jayhawks, who lost in the National Championship Game last season, open the season at No. 1, while Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke and Virginia round out the top five.

Defending national champion Villanova begin the 2018-19 season as the No. 9 team in the country.

Here’s the top 25:

1. Kansas (1,581 pts, 37 first-place votes)

2. Kentucky (1,529, 19)

3. Gonzaga (1,461, 1)

4. Duke (1452, 4)

5. Virginia (1,286, 2)

6. Tennessee (1,268, 1)

7. Nevada (1,230)

8. North Carolina (1,221)

9. Villanova (1,085, 1)

10. Michigan State (1,024)

… — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 22, 2018

11. Auburn (974)

12. Kansas State (922)

13. West Virginia (678)

14. Oregon (638)

15. Va Tech (630)

16. Syracuse (620)

17. Florida St (530)

18. Miss. St (451)

19. Michigan (437)

20. TCU (311)

21. UCLA (297)

22. Clemson (268)

23. LSU (187)

24. Purdue (170)

25. Washington (165) — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 22, 2018

The first games of the NCAA basketball season take place Nov. 6. The Jayhawks will be among the teams in action that day, as Bill Self’s team will square off with Tom Izzo and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans.

All eyes, however, will be on No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Duke and the debut of highly touted Blue Devils recruit Zion Williamson.

