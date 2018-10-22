Red Sox Live Stream: Watch Chris Sale, Alex Cora Pre-Game 1 Press Conferences

The Boston Red Sox will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Fenway Park for Game 1 of the 2018 World Series on Tuesday.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will start for the American League champions, while Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the National League champs.

Sale and Red Sox manager Alex Cora have pre-Game 1 press conferences scheduled for Monday afternoon. Cora is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Sale meeting the media shortly after.

You can watch both pressers live in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images