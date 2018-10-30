NFL Rumors: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Wont’ Miss Hue Jackson After Firing

It’s been a whirlwind of a Monday for the Cleveland Browns.

The team fired head Hue Jackson after the Browns’ 33-18 Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson was 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons with Cleveland. Although the Browns (2-5-1) have improved this season, Jackson didn’t exactly instill confidence in his abilities.

The Browns have 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback. And even though this is his first year as the signal-caller, it sounds like the former Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t all that fond of Jackson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

.@RapSheet on NFL Network just now: "From what I hear, Baker Mayfield is not going to exactly miss Hue Jackson" #Browns — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 29, 2018

But it doesn’t stop there.

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Browns general manager John Dorsey had “significant worry” that Mayfield would become the middleman in a growing feud between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

More on #Browns: Significant worry in org from front office was Baker Mayfield getting thrust into the middle of Hue vs. Haley. GM John Dorsey didn’t want Mayfield being pressed for an endorsement of one of the guys or being constantly asked by the media about it the rest of 2018 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2018

Dorsey doesn’t have reason to worry about that scenario anymore, however, as Haley also was fired Monday afternoon.

