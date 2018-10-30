NFL Rumors: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Wont’ Miss Hue Jackson After Firing

It’s been a whirlwind of a Monday for the Cleveland Browns.
The team fired head Hue Jackson after the Browns’ 33-18 Week 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson was 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons with Cleveland. Although the Browns (2-5-1) have improved this season, Jackson didn’t exactly instill confidence in his abilities.
The Browns have 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback. And even though this is his first year as the signal-caller, it sounds like the former Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t all that fond of Jackson, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Browns general manager John Dorsey had “significant worry” that Mayfield would become the middleman in a growing feud between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Dorsey doesn’t have reason to worry about that scenario anymore, however, as Haley also was fired Monday afternoon.
