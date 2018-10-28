NFL Rumors: DeSean Jackson Requests Trade From Bucs; Will Team Honor Plea?

Add another high-profile wide receiver to the list of potential trade candidates ahead of the NFL’s Oct. 30 deadline.

Veteran wideout DeSean Jackson recently requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources.

Jackson has been a big-play machine through Tampa Bay’s first six games, averaging an NFL-high 22.9 yards per catch. Most of those big plays came with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, however, and with Jameis Winston taking over quarterback duties for the 3-3 Buccaneers, it appears Jackson wants a change in scenery.

The Bucs may not be willing to give him one, though, as the team has “refused” to grant Jackson his trade request, per Rapoport.

Still, Tampa Bay’s reticence likely won’t stop teams from inquiring about the 31-year-old wideout, who is one of the best deep threats in the game. Several clubs appear to be in the market for a receiver, including the New England Patriots.

