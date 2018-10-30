NFL Rumors: Eagles Trade For Golden Tate; Patriots’ Options Dwindling

The New England Patriots reportedly can scratch another “premium receiver” off their list.

The Patriots reportedly have expressed interest in both Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But then the Houston Texans traded for Thomas on Tuesday afternoon, minutes before the Philadelphia Eagles landed Tate in a deal with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Eagles reportedly will send a third-round draft pick to Detroit.

Detroit is trading WR Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

Tate, 30, is in the midst of another solid season. The Notre Dame product has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns through seven games.

So, do the Patriots have a backup plan? We’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images