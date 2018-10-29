NFL Rumors: Patriots Discussing Deadline Trade For Browns’ Jamie Collins

The NFL trade deadline is a few days away and, as is normally the case, the New England Patriots are looking to make a deal.

Bill Belichick and Co. always are open to changing their roster midseason, and with their linebacking corps looking suboptimal through seven games, the Patriots reportedly are kicking the tires on bringing back an old friend.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Sunday, citing a source, that New England has “had internal discussions” about trading for Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins.

Collins was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and played the first three seasons of his career in New England before being traded to the Browns in the middle of the 2016 season. The talented linebacker signed a four-year, $50 million deal with Cleveland in January 2017, so it’s hard to say if the Patriots would be willing to take on the remaining money in his contract.

The 29-year-old could provide some help at outside linebacker, though. He’s tallied 34 solo tackles (55 combined), two sacks and one interception in eight weeks so far this season.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

