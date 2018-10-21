NFL Rumors: Potential Top Pick Justin Herbert Expected To Return To Oregon

We have bad news for the New York Giants and it’s got nothing to do with their 1-5 start.
New York put all its eggs in the Eli Manning basket last offseason when they elected to draft running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall instead of quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen or Josh Allen. The Giants believed that the 37-year-old Manning still had a few years left in the tank, but six games in to the 2018 season, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
As such, many believe the G-Men will end up near the top of the 2019 NFL Draft, possibly at No. 1 overall, and use their pick to select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who is expected to be one of the first players taken, along with Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
If the Giants indeed are angling to select the Quack Attack’s junior signal-caller, they got some bad news Sunday when CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing multiple sources, that Herbert is expected to return to school for his senior season.
“Several scouts from NFL teams who have held informal discussions with friends and contacts on the Oregon staff said they would be very surprised if the quarterback opted to turn pro this spring,” La Canfora wrote.
He also reported there is a sense in the agency community that Herbert will not declare for the draft.
New York isn’t the only team that has been connected to Herbert, as some draft experts have tabbed the New England Patriots as a team that could move up and take the rocket-armed passer as the heir to Tom Brady’s throne.
The 6-foot-6 dual-threat quarterback is a talented pure passer who has sky-rocketed up draft boards over the past year. The Eugene, Ore., native has been outspoken about his love of being a Duck and his desire to play with his brother, Patrick Herbert, a four-star tight end who will be a freshman at Oregon next season.
Herbert also likely is attracted to the idea of helping try to lead a talented Duck team back to the College Football Playoff in 2019. Oregon is full of young talent that has dazzled at times in 2018, but at 5-2 the Ducks likely are out of the playoff picture. Head coach Mario Cristobal has a top-five recruiting class coming to Eugene next year, and the return of Herbert would make the Ducks the favorite to win the Pac-12 next season.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP