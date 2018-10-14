NFL Rumors: Raiders Have Discussed Amari Cooper, Karl Joseph Trades

The Oakland Raiders are a mess, and it might be best for the franchise to start a rebuild.

The Raiders decided to trade All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the season and netted two first-round draft picks as a result. The Raiders didn’t want to pay Mack a huge contract extension after his rookie deal.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Karl Joseph might find themselves in a similar position. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer provided updates on both players’ futures during Sunday’s pregame show:

After already trading Khalil Mack, @JayGlazer reports that the Raiders have been in discussions to trade former first round picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph. pic.twitter.com/6QrogAHNAQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 14, 2018

Cooper was the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He tallied 70-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. But like many on the Raiders roster, he struggled last season and isn’t off to a good start during the 2018 campaign.

Cooper has a ton of talent and it’s way too early to give up on him. In the right situation, he could be a huge upgrade to a struggling passing attack.

Joseph was the No. 14 pick in the 2016 draft. He tallied 79 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception last season.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

