Panthers Troll Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. After Win Vs. Giants

It’s been a tough year for the New York Giants, and the Carolina Panthers made it sting a little more Sunday.

Not only did the 3-1 Panthers come from behind to beat the G-Men on a game-winning 63-yard field goal from Graham Gano, but the team had a little fun at New York’s expense after the fact.

Following the win, which kept the Panthers in a tie for first in the NFC South, Carolina tweeted out a celebratory graphic that poked some fun at Giants quarterback Eli Manning and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The graphic, of course, alludes to Manning and Beckham’s Super Bowl commercial that saw the two re-enact a scene from “Dirty Dancing.”

New York fell to 1-4 with the loss and might have bigger problems than the Panthers’ post-game troll job. Beckham, who caught a touchdown and threw for a score Sunday, appeared to take a shot at Manning in an ESPN interview that aired Sunday.

The NFC East is relatively weak this year, so there still is time for the Giants to turn their season around, but time is running out for Manning, Beckham and the rest of head coach Pat Shurmur’s crew.

