Panthers Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 14, 2018 at 10:00AM

The Washington Redskins welcome the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field for a Week 6 matchup that could be a potential playoff preview in the NFC.

The Panthers barely survived last week to beat the New York Giants on the road thanks to a last-second 63-yard field goal, while the Redskins are hoping to bounce back from a horrendous 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live StreamFuboTV

