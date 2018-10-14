Panthers Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

The Washington Redskins welcome the Carolina Panthers to FedEx Field for a Week 6 matchup that could be a potential playoff preview in the NFC.

The Panthers barely survived last week to beat the New York Giants on the road thanks to a last-second 63-yard field goal, while the Redskins are hoping to bounce back from a horrendous 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Here’s how and when to watch Panthers vs. Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports