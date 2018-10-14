Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Few people could have imagined the Pittsburgh Steelers being in last place in the AFC North division entering their Week 6 matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

But that’s where the Steelers stand with a 2-2-1 record. The Bengals sit atop the division at 4-1 and are hoping to improve their home mark to 3-0 with a victory over the Steelers.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Bengals:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images