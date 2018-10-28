Ravens Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Baltimore Ravens will need to pick up a tough road win if they want to keep pace in the competitive AFC North.

The 4-3 Ravens are in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday to take on the Carolina Panthers, who defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road last week to move to 4-2.

Baltimore lost a heartbreaker last Sunday, as kicker Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career with under a minute remaining in a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s how and when to watch Ravens vs. Panthers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Rafael Suanes/USA TODAY Sports Images