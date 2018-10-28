NFL

Bengals Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 28, 2018 at 10:00AM

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost back-to-back games, which has resulted in them dropping from first place in the AFC North to a second-place tie with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals have a good opportunity to right the ship in Week 8 at home against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has gone 1-3 after a surprising 2-0 start to the season. Cincy’s offense must improve if the Bengals are going to beat a Bucs offense capable of scoring a ton of points. The Bengals have scored a total of just 31 points over the last two weeks.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Buccaneers:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live StreamFuboTV

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images

