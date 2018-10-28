Jets Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Chicago Bears suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the New England Patriots at Soldier Field in Week 7, and they remain at home in Week 8 with a matchup against the New York Jets.

This is a huge game for the Bears, who despite having a 3-3 record sit at the bottom NFC North division. A third straight loss for Chicago would hurt its chances of reaching the playoffs in a very competitive NFC race. The Jets, meanwhile, still have a shot at an AFC Wild Card berth, but with a 3-4 record, New York has little room for error left.

Here’s how and when to watch Jets vs. Bears:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

