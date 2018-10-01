Skip Bayless Learned Two Lessons From Patriots’ Huge Win Over Dolphins

Skip Bayless lost a bet Sunday thanks to the New England Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. And that’s because he doubted the defending AFC champions.

Bayless explained Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he learned two lessons during the Patriots’ blowout victory over the Dolphins: 1. Don’t bet against Tom Brady and 2. Don’t bet on Ryan Tannehill.

(One could argue Bayless already should have known these truths.)

"Did you notice who was a new secret weapon for Tom Brady yesterday? Did you happen to notice that guy No. 10? Josh Gordon." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/BUJz74xrWv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 1, 2018

Brady completed 23 of 35 attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Tannehill completed just 11 of 20 passes for 100 yards with an interception.

New England’s defense might be the main reason for the Patriots’ improved performance after back-to-back losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, but Brady certainly outperformed Tannehill, who posted an awful 3.5 QBR and 47.9 passer rating in the crucial Week 4 showdown.

In other words, all seemingly is back to normal despite the Dolphins (3-1) still holding a one-game lead over the Patriots (2-2) in the AFC East going into Week 5.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images