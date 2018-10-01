Bruins’ Torey Krug Details How ‘Frustrating’ Ankle Injury Occurred

Torey Krug can’t catch a break.

The Boston Bruins defenseman had last postseason cut short due to a fractured ankle. After rehabbing it all summer and into training camp, Krug got back on the ice late in the preseason schedule and appeared ready for Opening Night.

But in Saturday’s preseason finale — just the second preseason game Krug played in — the 27-year-old left the game in the first period with a lower body injury. It since has been confirmed by the Bruins that Krug suffered an ankle injury, and he will be in a boot for the next three weeks. Once that time has elapsed, he will be reevaluated.

On Monday, Krug detailed to reporters how the injury took place.

“I had a tough puck in the corner that I was trying to clear out,” Krug said. “My ankle was caught in a groove in the ice and I got hit at the same time — a very unlucky thing.”

While it was the same foot Krug sustained the injury on, he noted it was not the same ailment that he suffered last spring.

You can watch Krug’s full media availability from Monday here.

🎥 Torey Krug on his ankle injury: "It’s frustrating, it’s unfortunate, very unlucky, and kind of a freak thing. But it’s part of it and you just gotta work through it and have the right attitude and continue to work." pic.twitter.com/RaJZuTcpDw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 1, 2018

While the B’s will miss the offensive-mindedness of Krug’s game to start the season, they have other options to score from the blue line as well. Head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Urho Vaakanainen all could see time on the power play in Krug’s absence.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports