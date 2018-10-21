Sony Michel Injury: Patriots Running Back Twists Knee Awkwardly On Fumble

The Rob Gronkowski-less New England Patriots may have lost another offensive weapon.
Rookie running back Sony Michel suffered a nasty-looking knee injury on the first play of the second quarter Sunday in the Patriots’ game against the Chicago Bears.
(Click here to watch a video replay of Michel’s injury.)
Michel’s right knee twisted awkwardly underneath him as Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols wrapped him up. He also fumbled on the play, and Chicago recovered.
Michel was quickly carted to the Patriots’ locker room following the injury, which leaves New England with James White and Kenjon Barner at running back. He was listed as questionable to return.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
