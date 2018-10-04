Sweet Brad Marchand Pass Leads To Ryan Donato Goal For Bruins

Ryan Donato has a ton of offensive talent, and that was on display Thursday night in Buffalo.

The Boston Bruins winger started the rush up ice and got the puck to Patrice Bergeron, who fed Brad Marchand as he skated into the Sabres zone. Marchand found Donato with an open net and the 22-year-old forward didn’t miss.

Check out the pretty passing sequence in the video below.

The goal was Donato’s first off the season and put Boston up 2-0 in the first period.

Donato tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 12 games last season — his first in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images