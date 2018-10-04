Patriots Vs. Colts Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 5 Matchup In Foxboro

9 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

The big news of the day so far involves Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who now is expected to play tonight after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. New England also will have wide receiver Julian Edelman back from suspension, marking the first time since Nov. 27, 2016 that Gronkowski and Edelman both have been active for a non-preseason game.

Seven other Patriots players are listed as questionable, including wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and cornerback Eric Rowe (ankle). Meanwhile, the Colts already have ruled out seven players, including two of their most important offensive weapons in Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle.

This will be the Colts’ first trip to Foxboro since the 2014 AFC Championship Game and their first matchup with the Patriots since Week 6 of the 2015 season. They’re winless in their last seven meetings with the Pats dating back to 2010.

On a fashion note, New England will sport its blue Color Rush uniforms last worn in last season’s fog-filled win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images