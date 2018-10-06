Take Inside Look At Patriots’ Locker Room After Week 5 Win Over Colts

Gillette Stadium has been kind to the New England Patriots thus far in the 2018 NFL season.

The Patriots have played three games on their home field through the first five weeks of the campaign and they’ve come out on top on each occasion, with the latest coming Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

It was a highlight-filled affair, too, as quarterback Tom Brady rewrote the NFL record books while leading the Patriots’ high-powered offense. In turn, it comes as no surprise that New England was pretty jacked up when it returned to the locker room after notching its second straight victory.

You can check out the scene here, which includes a terrific soundbite from cornerback Jason McCourty, as well as a postgame message from head coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots will look to continue their success at home in Week 6 when they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated “Sunday Night Football” tilt.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports