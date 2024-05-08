Tom Brady was the primary subject of Sunday night’s roast in Los Angeles, but every pillar of the Patriots dynasty in attendance at Kia Forum caught some heat.

It concluded was Robert Kraft, who took a dig from Jeff Ross early in the event. Ross referenced a past legal incident involving the Patriots owner, which prompted Brady to get up from his seat and tell the veteran roaster to stay off the subject. And as Drew Bledsoe revealed after the Netflix special, that wasn’t a bit planned by Ross and the former New England quarterback.

But was Brady actually irked by the Kraft joke? Ross addressed the situation Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“C’mon. C’mon. No way. No way. He was having fun,” Ross told Eisen. “He was having fun, you know? That’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterward and he was so happy that I gave him a shout-out, a salute. It was beautiful.”

While Kraft reportedly enjoyed the evening despite the jokes at his expense, a few other notable people reportedly weren’t pleased with the material in “The Roast of Tom Brady.” Gisele Bündchen apparently was “deeply disappointed” by the divorce jokes, while Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, thought the cracks at the ex-Patriots tight end were “cruel.”