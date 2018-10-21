Texans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

Will the real Jacksonville Jaguars please stand up?

The Jags have lost three of their last four games, including a shocking 40-7 loss last week to the Dallas Cowboys. And things won’t get any easier Sunday afternoon, as Jacksonville will host Deshaun Watson and the resurgent Houston Texans.

Both teams enter the game 3-3, so this Week 7 matchup could have huge implications for the AFC South standings.

Here’s how and when to watch Texans vs. Jaguars:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images