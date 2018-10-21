Watch Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul Throw Punches In Rockets-Lakers Brawl

More often than not, NBA “fights” feature more shoves and “come at me, bros” than actual punches. But that was not the case Saturday night at Staples Center.

(Well, there still were plenty of shoves and “bro, bro, what you gonna do, bros” — but whatever.)

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Los angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo were ejected Saturday night after trading punches during Houston’s eventual 124-115 win. Lakers forward Brandon Ingram also was ejected after throwing a late punch.

Check this out:

Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo have been ejected after throwing blows in L.A. pic.twitter.com/s28TT81eys — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 21, 2018

Yikes.

The skirmish started after Rockets star James Harden was fouled on his way to the basket. Harden was awarded two free throws rather than and-one, and Houston players weren’t happy about it. Then all hell broke lose, for some reason.

Actually, this might have been a pretty good reason:

So multiple Rockets say Rondo spit at Paul. The Lakers say he didn't. NBA will investigate every moment, but I suspect Roger McDowell was a second spitter. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 21, 2018

Not cool, bro.

