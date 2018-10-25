Tiger Woods Vs. Phil Mickelson Golf Showdown Will Cost This Much On PPV

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson shouldn’t have much trouble giving fans value for their money.
Turner Sports announced Thursday via Twitter the one-on-one showdown between the golf greats will cost $19.99 to watch on pay-per-view. Woods and Mickelson will face off Nov. 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas in a match-play round, with the winner due to bank the $9 million jackpot.
Organizers are expecting the Woods versus Mickelson showdown to attract a massive television audience, and just 450,000 paying fans are necessary to cover the cost of the jackpot. While neither competitor is firing like he did a decade-plus ago, both still are popular enough to hit that number without too much trouble.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
